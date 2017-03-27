Girl charged with attempted murder in East Brunswick school stabbing
A teenage girl who stabbed another student in the face with scissors has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said. The 17-year-old is facing juvenile charges after being accused of using a pair of scissors to stab a 15-year-old girl Thursday in a restroom of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said Friday.
