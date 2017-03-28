End of an era: East Brunswick Kmart closing Sunday
End of an era: East Brunswick Kmart closing Sunday The Route 18 staple shuts its doors to the public on Sunday Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2nJ5oem East Brunswick's Kmart is closing its doors for good Sunday. Until then, the big box store at 645 Route 18 is offering discounts from 30 to 85 percent off on various items of clothes, jewelry, toys and other sundries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Mar 15
|Nicole R
|3
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar 2
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC