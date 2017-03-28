End of an era: East Brunswick Kmart closing Sunday The Route 18 staple shuts its doors to the public on Sunday Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2nJ5oem East Brunswick's Kmart is closing its doors for good Sunday. Until then, the big box store at 645 Route 18 is offering discounts from 30 to 85 percent off on various items of clothes, jewelry, toys and other sundries.

