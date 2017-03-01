East Brunswick man has 121 EZ Pass violations, cops say
WEEHAWKEN -- A 28-year-old East Brunswick man was arrested Wednesday as he was trying to enter the Lincoln Tunnel, Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said in a statement. Officer Nicholas D'Agostino spotted a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer around 3:50 p.m. The car was known to have been driven by a toll violator, Pentangelo said.
