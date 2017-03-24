East Brunswick cops seeking hit-and-r...

East Brunswick cops seeking hit-and-run driver

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Courier News

EAST BRUNSWICK - Police are looking for the driver of a champagne or gold colored Dodge Intrepid who struck a jogger on Old Bridge Turnpike on March 16. Around 9:54 p.m. on March 16, East Brunswick police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Old Bridge Turnpike near Gunia Street where a pedestrian had been struck while jogging.

East Brunswick, NJ

