East Brunswick cops seeking hit-and-run driver

Police are looking for the driver of a champagne or gold colored vehicle who struck a jogger on Old Bridge Turnpike East Brunswick cops seeking driver in hit-and-run crash Police are looking for the driver of a champagne or gold colored vehicle who struck a jogger on Old Bridge Turnpike Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2nMkMqY Paul Manafort offers to meet with the House Intelligence Committee; WJLP & APP present a Heroin Crisis Town Hall; London terror attack EAST BRUNSWICK - Police are looking for the driver of a champagne or gold colored Dodge Intrepid who struck a jogger on Old Bridge Turnpike on March 16. Around 9:54 p.m. on March 16, East Brunswick police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Old Bridge Turnpike near Gunia Street where a pedestrian had been struck while jogging.

