Christie believes Trump administration will bring cop killer to justice
Gov. Chris Christie believes President Donald Trump will be able to do what President Barack Obama did not: secure the extradition of a notorious escaped convict who has for decades lived freely in Cuba. "I think this is one of things the president will focus on," Christie said Monday during New Jersey 101.5's "Ask the Governor."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|Mar 15
|Nicole R
|3
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar 2
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb '17
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC