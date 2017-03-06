CEO Warrior Founder Mike Agugliaro Releases New Book

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ Mike Agugliaro, co-owner of Gold Medal Service , a $28 million service business, and founder of CEO Warrior , a business mentoring and coaching service for service business owners, has launched his fifth book, Why Your Business Sucks. Mike Agugliaro is a warrior himself, making it a priority to mentor business owners based upon his own personal experiences that have made him such an influential business rockstar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.