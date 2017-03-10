Burlington store opens in East Brunswick

Burlington store opens in East Brunswick The off-price store, which opened on March 10, will create 50-55 associate positions Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2muMebn Military nude photo scandal; Russian diplomat's cause of death to remain sealed; Married priests in the future for Catholic churches? EAST BRUNSWICK - "We'll give a run for their money," said Dean Chiarella, store manager of the newest Burlington store in New Jersey at 50 Race Track Road and Route 18 South in the township where the former Pathmark sat. The off-price store, which opened today, will create 50 to 55 associate positions, in addition to three managers, said Chiarella, adding that during the "build" phase, 80 employees were on hand.

