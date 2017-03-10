Burlington store opens in East Brunswick
Burlington store opens in East Brunswick The off-price store, which opened on March 10, will create 50-55 associate positions Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2muMebn Military nude photo scandal; Russian diplomat's cause of death to remain sealed; Married priests in the future for Catholic churches? EAST BRUNSWICK - "We'll give a run for their money," said Dean Chiarella, store manager of the newest Burlington store in New Jersey at 50 Race Track Road and Route 18 South in the township where the former Pathmark sat. The off-price store, which opened today, will create 50 to 55 associate positions, in addition to three managers, said Chiarella, adding that during the "build" phase, 80 employees were on hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's finally going to be going into the old N...
|Mar 2
|Amb2017
|1
|Review: Dream Dresses (Jan '12)
|Feb 25
|Linda L
|5
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Feb 23
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb 19
|photog
|260
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Monica
|47
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC