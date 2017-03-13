Author Steven Blush connects rock 'n'...

Author Steven Blush connects rock 'n' roll with Jewish experience

Monday Mar 6 Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

Former East Brunswick resident Steven Blush, a self-described "failed musician," has found success as an author, filmmaker, and show promoter. Photo by Ricky Powell What: "New York Rock and the Jewish Tradition," an illustrated lecture and panel discussion covering more than 40 years of rock music history Growing up with one foot in suburban East Brunswick, and the other in the edgy, punk rock scene of Manhattan's Lower East Side, Steven Blush dreamed of becoming a famous musician.

Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

