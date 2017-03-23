A special thanks to Spotswood police ...

A special thanks to Spotswood police for swearing in Trent Powers

This week's # BlueFriday honorees is a wide group just because there were so many officers that went in to making a very special moment for a young local boy battling a rare disease. During a special ceremony, 2-year-old Officer Trent Powers was sworn into the department .

