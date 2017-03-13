4 New Brunswick parking officials adm...

4 New Brunswick parking officials admit taking cash for parking spots

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEW BRUNSWICK -- Four former officials of the New Brunswick Parking Authority have pleaded guilty to stealing more than $500 in parking fees from the city agency. The investigation found that the four employees "worked as parking valets at two Dennis Street restaurants and conspired to sell parking spots to motorists, whose cars were parked at the Wolfson parking deck," according to the county prosecutor's office.

