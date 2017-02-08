University Play Challenges Asian American Stereotypes
A SATIRICAL FANTASIA: Princeton University freshman Tri Le as Frank and senior Kathy Zhao as Kathy in rehearsal for Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery to be presented at Princeton University's Lewis Center for the Arts and directed by faculty member Peter Kim on February 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. Performances will take ... (more)
