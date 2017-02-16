East Brunswick teen seriously injured in motorcycle crash A 19-year-old East Brunswick resident suffered serious injuries after he was ejected from his motorcycle Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2lm3srm A 19-year-old East Brunswick resident was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Ryders Lane. EAST BRUNSWICK - A 19-year-old township resident suffered serious injuries after he was ejected from his motorcycle when it collided with a Jackson woman's vehicle on Ryders Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.