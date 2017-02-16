SPCA shuts down another Just Pups shop
An embattled pet store owner faces new charges after the SPCA took custody of 73 dogs rescued from his Just Pups store on Route 10 in East Hanover. The owner, Joseph LoSacco, is accused of failing to provide records and veterinary care for the dogs, and he faces summonses from the East Hanover Board of Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan 28
|Monica
|47
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|2
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Just stop it
|580
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC