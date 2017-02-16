SPCA shuts down another Just Pups shop

Friday Feb 10 Read more: News12.com

An embattled pet store owner faces new charges after the SPCA took custody of 73 dogs rescued from his Just Pups store on Route 10 in East Hanover. The owner, Joseph LoSacco, is accused of failing to provide records and veterinary care for the dogs, and he faces summonses from the East Hanover Board of Health.

