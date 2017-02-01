Settlement reached in auto parts store case
Settlement reached in auto parts store case A settlement was reached in the price violations case against Advance Stores Company, authorities said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jVobP0 The automotive parts and accessories retailer will reform its business practices and make a settlement payment of more than $69,000 after an investigation by the state Division of Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection and the Office of Weights and Measures found pricing violations at seven of the company's stores, Attorney General Christopher Porrino said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan 28
|Monica
|47
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Just stop it
|580
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC