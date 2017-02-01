Settlement reached in auto parts store case A settlement was reached in the price violations case against Advance Stores Company, authorities said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jVobP0 The automotive parts and accessories retailer will reform its business practices and make a settlement payment of more than $69,000 after an investigation by the state Division of Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection and the Office of Weights and Measures found pricing violations at seven of the company's stores, Attorney General Christopher Porrino said.

