Route 18 lane closures for traffic signala
Route 18 lane closures for traffic signal improvement Traffic signal improvements project will require shoulder and lane closures on Route 18 in Middlesex County. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2lMkyMw TRENTON - New Jersey Department of Transportation officials on Tuesday announced the start of a traffic signal improvements project that will require shoulder and lane closures on Route 18 in Middlesex County.
