Police ID woman killed in early morning fire in East Brunswick

Tracy Baran died from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning during the blaze that started just after 4:30 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said in a release, citing the county's medical examiner's autopsy. A neighbor, Peter Dormi, said Baran lived in the house with her son, who wasn't home when the fire started.

