On Groundhog Day, N.J's Milltown Mel predicts early spring
The crowd cheered as Milltown Mel failed to see his shadow and predicted an early spring on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 2017. (Spencer Kent MILLTOWN -- The large crowd roared as Milltown Mel -- New Jersey's own version of Punxsutawney Phil -- failed to see his shadow Thursday morning, predicting an early spring.
