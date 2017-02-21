N.J. woman nabbed after breaking into 2 homes, police say
EAST BRUNSWICK -- A township woman has been arrested and charged with breaking into two homes last week and stealing thousands of dollars in gold dollar coins. Amy Streko, 34, allegedly broke into homes on Milltown Road and Herbert Drive last Tuesday, according to a statement from police.
