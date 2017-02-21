N.J. woman nabbed after breaking into...

N.J. woman nabbed after breaking into 2 homes, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Jersey Journal

EAST BRUNSWICK -- A township woman has been arrested and charged with breaking into two homes last week and stealing thousands of dollars in gold dollar coins. Amy Streko, 34, allegedly broke into homes on Milltown Road and Herbert Drive last Tuesday, according to a statement from police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ... 17 hr AWARENESS 1
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Feb 19 photog 260
Car Parking in front of property (May '07) Jan 28 Monica 47
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Jan '17 nunu12 16
Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ? Jan '17 nunu12 2
News Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08) Dec '16 dadorna 2
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec '16 Mac 10
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Sudan
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,374 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC