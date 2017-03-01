N.J. mom convicted of abducting own son now charged with burglary

A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to abducting her own son back in 2015, is now being charged with burglarizing homes, NJ.com reports . Amy Streko, 34, was previously sentenced to five years of probation under drug court monitoring after her and husband Michael pleaded guilty to breaking a court order when they stole their 8-year-old son from his grandmother and full-time legal guardian.

