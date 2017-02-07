MCVTS expands carpentry program

MIDDLESEX COUNTY -- The Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District has expanded its partnership with the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters and will now offer carpentry training to students at its Perth Amboy campus. Previously available only to students on the East Brunswick and Piscataway campuses, the program, through the New Jersey Carpenters Apprentice Training and Education Fund, provides high school juniors and senior with a path to an apprenticeship program after graduation.

