MCVTS expands carpentry program
MIDDLESEX COUNTY -- The Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District has expanded its partnership with the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters and will now offer carpentry training to students at its Perth Amboy campus. Previously available only to students on the East Brunswick and Piscataway campuses, the program, through the New Jersey Carpenters Apprentice Training and Education Fund, provides high school juniors and senior with a path to an apprenticeship program after graduation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan 28
|Monica
|47
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Just stop it
|580
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC