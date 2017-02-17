Man seriously injured after being thrown from motorcycle in crash

EAST BRUNSWICK -- A man was seriously injured Wednesday after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash with a car. Balint Y. Pronik, of East Brunswick, was riding a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle north on Ryders Lane near Tices Lane when he crashed into a 2015 Subaru Forrester, which was making a left onto Tices Lane, according to police.

