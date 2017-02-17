Man seriously injured after being thrown from motorcycle in crash
EAST BRUNSWICK -- A man was seriously injured Wednesday after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash with a car. Balint Y. Pronik, of East Brunswick, was riding a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle north on Ryders Lane near Tices Lane when he crashed into a 2015 Subaru Forrester, which was making a left onto Tices Lane, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan 28
|Monica
|47
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|2
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Just stop it
|580
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC