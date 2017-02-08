Just Pups closes East Hanover store

E. Hanover closes Just Pups; investigation underway The last store in the troubled Just Pups pet-store chain has been temporarily closed. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://dailyre.co/2kOrvyV Staff and volunteers from St. Hubert's Animal Welfare welcomed 133 shelter dogs flown to Morristown Airport by Wings of Rescue from overcrowded shelters in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.