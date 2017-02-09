Follow that car! Toll-collecting bureaus step up enforcement
In this April 24, 2002, file photo cars pass through toll lanes as they enter the New Jersey Turnpike at Exit 9 in East Brunswick, N.J. Most drivers grudgingly pay tolls on bridges and highways but some go to great lengths to avoid them. And many of those drivers have racked up thousands of dollars in unpaid tolls and related fees that can lead to theft and other criminal charges.
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan 28
|Monica
|47
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Just stop it
|580
