East Brunswick woman killed in house fire
Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Chief James Conroy of the East Brunswick Police Department said a 60-year-old woman was killed this morning in a fire at her home. > > > > Tracy Baran of 16 Nelson Circle in East Brunswick was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, which was reported to authorities at 4:39 a.m. > > > > An autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the victim died from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.
