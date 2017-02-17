East Brunswick woman killed in house ...

East Brunswick woman killed in house fire

Friday Feb 17

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Chief James Conroy of the East Brunswick Police Department said a 60-year-old woman was killed this morning in a fire at her home. > > > > Tracy Baran of 16 Nelson Circle in East Brunswick was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, which was reported to authorities at 4:39 a.m. > > > > An autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the victim died from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

