East Brunswick police look for attempted child luring suspect after 2 reported incidents

Police in East Brunswick are increasing patrols in areas of the town after two recent luring attempts at bus stops. According to police, a man in a white van slowed down just before 7 a.m. and asked a child, "'What school do you go to?" The second incident happened the following day after 3 p.m. off of Old Stage Road when a driver in a white van offered a child a ride home.

