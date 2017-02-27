East Brunswick police look for attempted child luring suspect after 2 reported incidents
Police in East Brunswick are increasing patrols in areas of the town after two recent luring attempts at bus stops. According to police, a man in a white van slowed down just before 7 a.m. and asked a child, "'What school do you go to?" The second incident happened the following day after 3 p.m. off of Old Stage Road when a driver in a white van offered a child a ride home.
