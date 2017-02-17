60-year-old East Brunswick woman kill...

60-year-old East Brunswick woman killed in early morning house fire

Friday Feb 17 Read more: News12.com

A 60-year-old woman died Friday after her home caught fire in East Brunswick, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says. The fire started just after 4:30 a.m. at 16 Nelson Circle.

