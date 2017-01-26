Young boy injured when school bus, pa...

Young boy injured when school bus, passenger bus collide

Monday Jan 16 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities say the passenger bus was stopped in the right lane of the highway when it was struck from behind by the school bus, which had 15 children on board. A 4-year-old boy on the school bus suffered a broken leg in the crash, but no other injuries were reported on either bus.

