Westminster Choir College musicians sing opposition in 24-hour marathon

PRINCETON -- Dozens raised their voices Tuesday in a musical protest against the possible sale and relocation of Westminster Choir College's campus. The event was organized by the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College in Princeton, a group formed in response to Rider University's announcement that it was exploring the feasibility of a one-campus model.

