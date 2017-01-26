Several hurt in crash involving schoo...

Several hurt in crash involving school, passenger buses on Route 18

Monday Jan 16

EAST BRUNSWICK -- Multiple people were hurt in a crash involving an Academy Bus and a school bus on Route 18 in East Brunswick on Monday morning. Overhead footage from News 12 New Jersey shows a mini-bus and a commuter bus being towed from the scene on the southbound side of the busy highway.

