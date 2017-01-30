NYC's famous food cart, The Halal Guys, opens second N.J. location
The Halal Guys opened its second location in New Jersey at 72 Halsey Street Friday, drawing hundreds of patrons who lined up down the block to munch on lamb or chicken gyros, combo platters and taste the famous magic white sauce. "We always go to one New York," said Josephine Santos, who came with her 22-year-old daughter.
