N.J. sending 300 buses to Women's March on Washington as ticket prices soar
NEWARK -- New Jersey will be sending nearly 300 buses to the Women's March on Washington Saturday, but don't expect to score a cheap last-minute ticket. Nearly all of the buses are completely sold out, and many have waiting lists, according to local organizers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec 27
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec '16
|tell it like it is
|2
|Sayreville man sentenced to prison for importin...
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC