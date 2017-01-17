N.J. sending 300 buses to Women's Mar...

N.J. sending 300 buses to Women's March on Washington as ticket prices soar

NEWARK -- New Jersey will be sending nearly 300 buses to the Women's March on Washington Saturday, but don't expect to score a cheap last-minute ticket. Nearly all of the buses are completely sold out, and many have waiting lists, according to local organizers.

