Marisa Tufaro inspired many with her heart and courage Seven months after a heart transplant, Marisa Tufaro, 13, of Edison, succumbed to cancer following a brave battle Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2jRzdET A picture of my beautiful daughter, Marisa Rose Tufaro, affixed with medical tape to the wall above her hospital bed, starkly contrasted the child lying below. Marisa's gorgeous brown eyes - brighter than stars and the most distinguishing characteristic of her angelic face - were now hidden behind gently closed lids and stunningly long lashes as she peacefully drifted from this world to her rightful place in heaven.

