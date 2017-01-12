Is Jax's pencil joke better than #The...

Is Jax's pencil joke better than #TheMuffinJoke?

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Our favorite Jersey local singer joined me in studio today. Jax from East Brunswick who was a top three finalize on American Idol and has several new singles out joined us for a conversation about music, her career, her fight against cancer and#TheMuffinJoke.

