Hundreds gather for Rutgers protest over Trump's executive orders
NEW BRUNSWICK -- More than a thousand people gathered on Tuesday to protest President Donald Trump's recent executive orders on immigration. The demonstrators voiced outrage at Trump's recent executive actions, which included an order that blocked immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan 28
|Monica
|47
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Just stop it
|580
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC