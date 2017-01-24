East Brunswick's focus is on taxes, redevelopment
East Brunswick's focus is on taxes, redevelopment Mayor Brad Cohen also highlighted accomplishments of various municipal departments Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2kqlFzQ Trump signs executive orders; Coastal storm flooding and damage at the Jersey Shore; Philadelphia law prevents employers asking for pay history EAST BRUNSWICK - Controlling residential property taxes and bringing new ratables to the community were some of the topics discussed by newly elected Mayor Brad Cohen during his State of the Township address. During Monday's address, the mayor said that the township is primarily a residential community and about 80 percent of its tax base comes from residential property taxes.
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Sat
|Monica
|47
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Just stop it
|580
