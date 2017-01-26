Certain Homeopathic Teething Products...

Certain Homeopathic Teething Products: FDA Warning- Confirmed Elevated Levels of Belladonna

ISSUE : FDA announced that its laboratory analysis found inconsistent amounts of belladonna, a toxic substance, in certain homeopathic teething tablets, sometimes far exceeding the amount claimed on the label. The agency is warning consumers that homeopathic teething tablets containing belladonna pose an unnecessary risk to infants and children and urges consumers not to use these products.

