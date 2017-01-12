Big Joe shares Eileen's Baked Mezze Penne Casserole
This recipe is a perfect example of utilizing something that you may have too much of and Eileen Steitz-Watts from East Brunswick came up with this creative dish. Eileen writes: I bought too much spinach and was trying to think of a different way of serving it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec 27
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec 18
|tell it like it is
|2
|Sayreville man sentenced to prison for importin...
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC