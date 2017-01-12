Big Joe shares Eileen's Baked Mezze P...

Big Joe shares Eileen's Baked Mezze Penne Casserole

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

This recipe is a perfect example of utilizing something that you may have too much of and Eileen Steitz-Watts from East Brunswick came up with this creative dish. Eileen writes: I bought too much spinach and was trying to think of a different way of serving it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Jan 13 nunu12 16
Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ? Jan 12 nunu12 2
News Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08) Dec 27 dadorna 2
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07) Dec 18 Just stop it 580
Highland Park & cockroaches?? Dec 18 tell it like it is 2
News Sayreville man sentenced to prison for importin... Dec 17 Anonymous 1
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,963,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC