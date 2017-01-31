'American Idol' Alum Jax Talks New EP 'Funny'
Nothing about American Idol season 14 alum Jax's 2016 was funny. Shortly after releasing the reality show bashing single "La La Land," the East Brunswick, N.J., singer was poised to take her career to the next level, but was dealt a crushing blow when she was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease and thyroid cancer , taking her life in an alternate direction as she underwent treatments to fight the disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan 28
|Monica
|47
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Just stop it
|580
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC