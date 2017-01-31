'American Idol' Alum Jax Talks New EP 'Funny'

Nothing about American Idol season 14 alum Jax's 2016 was funny. Shortly after releasing the reality show bashing single "La La Land," the East Brunswick, N.J., singer was poised to take her career to the next level, but was dealt a crushing blow when she was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease and thyroid cancer , taking her life in an alternate direction as she underwent treatments to fight the disease.

