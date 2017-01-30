Abe Lincoln to visit historical society

EAST BRUNSWICK -- In honor of Presidents' Day, the East Brunswick Historical Society will host Bob Costello and his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 5. Costello, as Lincoln, has appeared before the New Jersey State Legislature and rung the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. The presentation will be tailored to both history buffs and families with children, is free and open to the public and starts at 2 p.m. at the East Brunswick Community Arts Center at 721 Cranbury Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.