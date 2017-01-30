Abe Lincoln to visit historical society
EAST BRUNSWICK -- In honor of Presidents' Day, the East Brunswick Historical Society will host Bob Costello and his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 5. Costello, as Lincoln, has appeared before the New Jersey State Legislature and rung the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. The presentation will be tailored to both history buffs and families with children, is free and open to the public and starts at 2 p.m. at the East Brunswick Community Arts Center at 721 Cranbury Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Parking in front of property (May '07)
|Jan 28
|Monica
|47
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Just stop it
|580
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC