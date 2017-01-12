4 arrested in connection with stolen jewelry, heroin possession
EAST BRUNSWICK -- Four people, including a 17-year-old, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with stolen jewelry, heroin possession and nearly $2,700 in cash, according to a statement from the East Brunswick Police Department. At around 2 p.m., police responded to the area of Sullivan Way for a suspicious vehicle after a caller reported seeing people getting out of a vehicle and approaching several houses on the street, according to officials in the statement.
