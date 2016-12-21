Watch 'American Idol' Alum Jax and Po...

Watch 'American Idol' Alum Jax and Postmodern Jukebox Cover Wheatus

American Idol Season 14 alum Jax makes her Postmodern Jukebox debut in a retro cover of the 2000 Wheatus hit, "Teenage Dirtbag." The East Brunswick, New Jersey, resident re-interprets the song in the style of Janis Joplin , mixing in snippets of "Piece of My Heart," a song she performed with Idol judge Steven Tyler on the show's finale, before the song's chorus.

