Walgreens unveils new kiosk to properly dispose of unused prescription drugs
The kiosk is the first of its kind in the state, and looks to be the first of its kind by a major retailer. Gov. Christie will be stopping by the Walgreens at 421 Ryders Lane in East Brunswick today to unveil the new program.
