Walgreens unveils new kiosk to proper...

Walgreens unveils new kiosk to properly dispose of unused prescription drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: News12.com

The kiosk is the first of its kind in the state, and looks to be the first of its kind by a major retailer. Gov. Christie will be stopping by the Walgreens at 421 Ryders Lane in East Brunswick today to unveil the new program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08) 6 hr dadorna 2
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07) Dec 18 Just stop it 580
Highland Park & cockroaches?? Dec 18 tell it like it is 2
News Sayreville man sentenced to prison for importin... Dec 17 Anonymous 1
News South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07) Dec 17 Anthony Scarpuzzi 5
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Nov 27 swingingbothways 19
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,885

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC