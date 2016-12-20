Two killed in head-on collision in East Brunswick
Two killed in head-on collision in East Brunswick Two killed in East Brunswick head-on motor vehicle crash Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2ibtmcr Tahir Syed, 46, of the Somerset section of Franklin, was pronounced dead at the scene, police Lt. Sean Goggins said.
