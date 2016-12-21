TV's 'Christmas Light Fight' to showcase N.J. brothers' brilliant holiday display
In anticipation of their home being featured on TV, Bill and Ryan Kloos took off from work and college for the whole month of September to decorate, decorate, and decorate some more. Last December, a scout for " The Great Christmas Light Fight ," a seasonal ABC series, encouraged the brothers to create an audition video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
