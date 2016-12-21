Torah with European roots finds new home in Israel NEW

Torah scroll that made its way to America from the shtetls of Eastern Europe has found a new home with a congregation in Israel. Shaarey Tziyon, a new Ethiopian synagogue in Rehovot, celebrated a hachnasat sefer Torah welcoming ceremony with music, dancing, and speeches on Nov. 28. Dr. Saul and Marlene Landa of East Brunswick donated the 120-year-old scroll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.