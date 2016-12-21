Police ID man crushed to death in compactor at N.J. salvage yard
EAST BRUNSWICK -- Police have identified the man crushed to death in a compactor last week as a 22-year-old man Freehold resident, police said. Alvaro Esteban died Thursday in a cardboard compactor after an industrial accident in the recycling area of the East Brunswick salvage yard, East Brunswick Lt.
