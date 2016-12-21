Nearly 3 years after blaze, community reunites at new James Monroe school
EDISON -- In the midst of a myriad of hugs from parents and residents in the packed hallway, Principal Lynda Zapoticzny began to cry. Zapoticzny was at an open house Saturday morning at the newly reconstructed James Monroe Elementary School .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec 18
|tell it like it is
|2
|Sayreville man sentenced to prison for importin...
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07)
|Dec 17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|5
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Nov 27
|swingingbothways
|19
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Nov 22
|swingingbothways
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC