Holocaust survivor Paul Beller recounts escape from Austria
A man who survived the Holocaust told the story about his escape from Austria to a group at the East Brunswick Library. Paul Beller told the crowd how he was just 8 years old when he was among a group of children to be taken out of the dangers in Europe by an attorney from the United States.
