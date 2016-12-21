Freedman Chiropractic Center, LLC Hel...

Freedman Chiropractic Center, LLC Helps Patients Achieve Wellness Goals

At Freedman Chiropractic Center, patients are encouraged to share their health concerns and goals.   Based upon these needs and desires, a plan is developed.  When implemented, it helps patients achieve their desired results quickly and naturally. Chiropractic treatments, the Doctor Supervised ChiroTHIN Weight Loss Program, Reiki treatments, nutritional consulting and purification may be part of the tailored program using a wellness approach to create lasting benefits.  Ken Freedman, DC, owner and director of Freedman Chiropractic Center, uses a step by step process to help patients reach their 2017 wellness goals.

East Brunswick, NJ

