East Brunswick woman killed while walking on Route 9

WOODBRIDGE -- A 33-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning after being hit by a car on Route 9, authorities said. Margarita Bukhmil, of East Brunswick, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University in New Brunswick after she was hit while walking on the highway by a 1998 Nissan just before 3:30 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said in a statement.

